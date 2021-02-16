6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Faith Dingle returns and Tracy gives birth

A familiar face returns to Emmerdale this week as Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) reappears, having been driven away for keeping a huge family secret. Can Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) forgive his mum’s misdemeanours?

Cain’s son Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) prepares to become a father as Tracey Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) gives birth to their daughter, and pregnant Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) makes a big announcement about her future.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 22nd – 26th February 2021.

Faith returns but Cain forgive her?

If you detect a whiff of gin and trouble, it’s because Faith Dingle is rolling back into town. Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) is stunned to randomly bump into her errant mother-in-law in a hotel car park, and she appears to have taken up undertaking. Either that or she’s become a goth as she’s dressed in full funeral gear.

Turns out Faith is in a doomed romance with a funeral director, and she turns up in the village the following day in a stolen hearse opening up about her heartbreak. Moira is full of sympathy, but it’s awkward when Faith questions if Cain will forgive her for concealing he had a long-lost son for all those years. Cain clashes with sister Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) over their mum’s return, so it’s decreed there will be a Dingle court to determined whether Faith can stick around…

Tracy gives birth

Tracy’s waters break and it’s action stations – though dad-to-be Nate doesn’t feel ready for fatherhood, not least because he grew up without knowing his own dad but also as he’s realised how squeamish he is. That’s not going to be much help when Tracy is gripping his hand needing encouragement to push, is it?

Overwhelmed Nate flees the labour ward into Cain’s path, and ends up sharing an unexpectedly sweet moment with his dad, who advises him to get back to his baby mama’s side just in time for their little girl to be born. Is this a breakthrough for the father and son after all the feuding? And might it change Cain’s mind about Faith?

Laurel fears for pregnant Gabby

Gabby’s shock pregnancy plot gathers pace as she expectant teen moves into Home Farm, with the heir to the Tate dynasty incubating in her womb. Does this mean her and Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) are going to make a go of things for the baby’s sake? And will Kim Tate (Claire King) start knitting booties for the bubba, or draw up legal documents ensuring Gabby doesn’t get her hands on the family’s fortune?

Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is worried for her stepdaughter as she gets more involved with the toxic Tates. She’s already vulnerable after falling off the wagon, and is hurt when Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) admits he doesn’t trust her to stay sober. Has he got good reason?

Kidnap drama for Nicola and Jimmy

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) fears he could lose son Carl to biological mum Juliette Holiday (Amelia Curtis) now she’s sniffing around demanding access, despite having expressed barely any interest in her boy’s upbringing for years.

When Carl disappear the Kings fear he’s been abducted by Juliette, only to learn the lad is spending time with his mother of his own accord. Desperate to stop the situation escalating, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) agrees to meet Juliette in private, mother to mother, hoping to avoid a full-on custody battle. Unfortunately, Jimmy catches them and is upset his wife has gone behind his back. Has Nic made things 10 times worse?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is still public enemy number one, and wallows in her misery as she’s forced to finally sign over her share of the Woolpack. Surprisingly, the self-loathing blonde finds a friend in Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel), dishing out some sage advice about his flailing marriage to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker). She may have mucked up her own life, but has Charity inadvertently saved the Sharmas?

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) wants to put recent dramas in the past and tentatively suggests a romantic meal to Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley). It’s too soon, reckons Ms Dingle, insisting they need to go slow if they’re ever going to get back on track. Can Vinny Ashdale (Bradley Johnson) help his dad out of the doldrums?

