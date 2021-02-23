6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity kills Al? Will Faith leave the village?

A violent showdown in the village sees Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) leave Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) for dead. She’s lost her daughter and her business, will she lose her freedom next?

Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is driven out of the village despite having only just returned, and Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) dumps Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) when she learns he’s having a baby with Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 1st – 5th March 2021.

Charity attacks Al

Having stuffed up spectacularly on a daily basis for months, Charity is desperate to make amends the only way she knows how – by foul means. Breaking into the HOP office to try and steal a client’s contact for Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), hoping it smooths things over with her ex-business partner, Charity is caught in the act by Al.

There’s already big beef between these two, as Charity tried to double cross him to avenge Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb), only Al got the upper hand and tricked her into incriminating her daughter. Panicking, Charity chucks an ornament at Al’s hand and does a runner, but when Mr Chapman is knocked out cold can the bolshy blonde bring herself to leave him for dead?

Faith leaves again?

She’s only been back five minutes, so it’s pretty impressive how much chaos feckless Faith has managed to cause in such a short space of time. The Dingle court’s controversial verdict as to whether she’s allowed to stay causes ripples around the family, with Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) incandescent Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) voted for her mother-in-law to stay.

Zak Dingle (Steve Halliwell) pleads with his son to put the pain of the past behind him, especially now Cain has new granddaughter Frankie to think about (as if being born into the Dingles isn’t tough enough for a newborn). Getting the hint from the family she’s not wanted, Faith sneaks off, only to run into Moira as she attempts to make a quiet exit. Can Moira convince Faith to stick around? And is that really a good idea?

Dawn discovers Gabby’s pregnancy

Seeing as Jamie is too cowardly to come clean himself, it’s left to Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) to break the news to daughter Dawn her boss/crush has got Gabby pregnant. Not only that, but the teen mum-to-be has moved into Home Farm.

Devastated Dawn confronts spineless Jamie, who tries to convince her she’s the one he loves and the Gabby situation was a mistake – albeit one that’s resulted in a baby. With surprising self-respect for someone so self-sabotaging, Dawn declares her and Jamie are over before they’re really begun, leaving the posh prince feeling more trapped than ever by the pregnancy.

Jamie’s evil plan

Feeling sorry for himself as he seeks solace in the pub, Jamie offloads to Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) about being dumped by Dawn and thrust into playing happy families with Gabby. Mischievous Mack suggests a scurrilous way to solve his problems, which is low even by his standards. How low can the Tate totty go to get out of this mess?

Meanwhile, giddy Gabby is picking out nursery colour schemes as she settles in at Home Farm, much to the concern of step-mum Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy). Warning Gabs that Kim Tate (Claire King) is only being nice so to ensure custody of her grandchild falls on deaf ears, especially when Jamie appears to have a change of heart and asks his baby mama out for dinner. Wake up, Gabby, you’re being used by the toxic Tates. Don’t come crying to us when it all goes wrong…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

After everything that happened with Al, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) needs a decent fella who won’t two-time her and try and put her in prison. But is cosying up to her bad boy ex’s son Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) a wise move? The pair get hot and heavy this week and it looks like they’re about to fall into bed. It will only end in tears.

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) makes an effort to give Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) a birthday treat and organises a family bike ride, making his fiancee melt towards him. Persuading her he’s got PTSD after the kidnapping has Mandy feeling even more sorry for Paul, and she excitedly brings their forthcoming wedding forward. But when Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick) is asked to be bridesmaid, she’s antsy Mand has forgiven her philandering fella all too quickly…

