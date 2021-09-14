6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Charity attacked and will Gabby elope with Jamie?

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) is left for dead after a robbery at the Woolpack goes wrong, will she survive?

Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) makes plans to elope with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) but can Kim Tate (Claire King) stop the wedding in time? And Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) makes a dangerous deal that could get him in big trouble.

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 20th – 24th September 2021.

Charity killed in Woolpack robbery?

The sorry state of the Woolpack’s finances worsens when the electrics are sabotaged and the pub is forced to close for the day, though the staff are unaware somebody has cut the mains cable on purpose. Who? And why?

Answers are teased later when a hooded figure breaks into the bar and empties the till. Charity catches the thief in the act and tries to stop them, only to get a bash on the head and left for dead when the intruder scarpers. The former landlady is rushed to hospital where doctors diagnose a bleed on the brain, and a bedside vigil begins as the Dingles pray she pulls through. So who was behind the attack? PC Swirling (Andy Moore) smells a rat. And so do we…

Gabby and Jamie elope

Ambitious Gabby demands she and baby daddy Jamie elope and tie the knot immediately, in order to strengthen their scheme to defraud Kim and inherit the Tate fortune together (secretly the teen is probably hoping he falls for her once they’re spliced). Of course it’s a terrible idea and Jamie goes running to true love Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), desperate for her to take him back as he suggests they run away together.

Even though she’d sworn off the toxic Tate, Dawn can’t help but be tempted by the promise of a new start, while gullible Gabs furtively makes plans to meet Jamie so they can set off and become man and wife. Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) gets wind of her granddaughter’s crazy plan and begs her not to go through with it – then brings in the big guns by alerting Kim…

Kim stops the wedding?

Mother of the groom Kim speeds off in her swanky car heading for the spot where Gabby and Jamie are due to rendezvous. Gabby gets hold of the deceptive vet on the blower who promises her he’s en route, but can he be trusted? Him and Dawn may be plotting their own escape?

Kim and Diane arrive on the scene and plead with Gabby to forget the shotgun wedding as Jamie is bad news and he doesn’t love her. While she ponders her next move, Gabby then makes another mysterious call – is she making a last-ditch attempt to track down Jamie, or does she have something else up her sleeve?

Paddy’s deal with the devil

Talking of Kim, she’s busy elsewhere making a dodgy and very unexpected deal with the last person you’d think would want to get involved with her – Paddy! The nastiest and nicest people in the village end up locked in a poisonous pact when Pads ask Kim for cash so Al Chapman (Michael Wilding) doesn’t need to buy Marlon Dingle’s (Mark Charnock) half of the Woolpack.

Pads still has beef with Al for trying to steal Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) and doesn’t want him anywhere near his missus, so Kim takes advantage of his desperation by demanding the vet drug her new horse so he wins a race in exchange for the money he needs to stop Al becoming part owner of the pub. Selling his soul to cruel Kim, Paddy does what she asks then pockets the money when the doped horse crosses the finish line first. Then she suggests this could become a regular arrangement, and Mr Kirk quickly regrets getting involved with the village vixen…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Doctor Who fans should keep an eye on Diane’s comedy dating storyline as they may spot a familiar face. Di’s date, Michael, is played by none other than Colin Baker, the sixth Doctor who occupied the TARDIS for two tumultuous years from 1984, in between Peter Davison and Sylvester McCoy. His Emmerdale character sounds less charismatic than the Time Lord, as he seems more interested in his jigsaw than poor old Diane, and her ex-husband Rodney Blackstock (Patrick Mower) has to rescue her from her ill-suited suitor!

Will Taylor (Dean Andrews) is made up to get a promotion from Kim as he takes up the position of estate manager at Home Farm, rewarding the loyalty he showed her when Jamie tried to poison his mother and get his hands on the evil empire. But their bond is threatened when Kim thinks Will is up to no good behind her back – what have him, Priya Kotecha (Fiona Wade) and Ellis Chapman (Aaron Anthony) got to hide? Surely Will wouldn’t cross Kim after all they’ve been through?