6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Bernice sabotages Leyla and Liam’s wedding and will Liv die?

Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) makes a desperate last-ditch attempt to win back ex-lover Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) as he’s about to marry Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi), but who will win the battle of the brides?

Advertisement

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is horrified when he tracks down Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and realises how much danger she’s in, and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) is devastated by some shock revelations about boyfriend Luke Posner (Max Parker).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 14th – 18th June 2021.

Bride wars

Fun, fighting and some very pretty frocks – Emmerdale engages in some high farce this week as Leyla and Bernice do battle over Liam as to who should be his wife. The shadow of the dashing doctor’s last (derailed) wedding looms large as he prepares to tie the knot with Leyla – quite literally as the bride who jilted him is determined to stop the big day and win her man back.

Yes, Bernice is in full-on bonkers bunny boiler mode as she dons the wedding dress she was meant to marry Liam in, hoping to steal Leyla’s thunder and convince him to give her another chance. But bride-to-be Leyla will fight tooth and (false) nail for her fella, and a confrontation between the ladies is sure to get ugly. And hilarious.

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Aaron’s desperate mission

With Liv still absent, Aaron is beside himself as he frets his little sister may be in real danger since she hit the bottle and took off on a one-way path to self-destruction. Anxious Aaron is supported by the lovely Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon), who steps in to calm the mechanic down and encourages him not to give up hope.

Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) is grateful her son has such a good mate (if that’s all they are…) and Aaron sets off with Ben to find the caravan park where Liv is holed up with her dodgy mum Sandra Flaherty (Joanne Mitchell). Eventually the boys track her down, but they’re horrified at the state they find poor old Liv in…

Will Liv die?

Drinking to forget the guilt she feels at causing Paul’s death, alcoholic and epileptic Liv is putting her body under pressure that could do irreparable damage. Aaron arrives to find her mid-seizure, and Sandra sheepishly confesses it’s the second one she’s had in two days.

Liv realises this is crunch time and she needs to make some big decisions – can she quit the booze and clean up her act before it’s too late? Or has her self-loathing pushed her to the point of no return? When spiteful Sandra reveals her true colours, Liv is stunned. Can Aaron save his sibling and bring her home?

Victoria learns the truth about Luke

Vic is reeling after Luke told her about the fight with his brother, and her rapist, Lee that could mean he – and not Vic’s brother Robert – was responsible for his death. While she digests that bombshell we know there’s more to the story, and Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) urges her son to be totally honest with his girlfriend.

Luke is still not ready to come clean that Lee knew he was (and still is) in the closet, so Wendy defies her son and decides to reveal the full story to vexed Victoria herself. This could unravel a very messy load of lies, which would surely be impossible to come back from. How will Vic react to her fella’s sexuality secret and the devastating repercussions it’s had?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

Lovestruck Leanna Cavanagh (Mimi Slinger) has been sniffing round personal trailer Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) for weeks, and finally plucks up the courage to make her move. Unfortunately it doesn’t go so well and the normally confident teen ends up embarrassing herself. With boyfriend Jacob set to return from Portugal soon (will he make it for mum Leyla’s wedding?), Leanna’s love life is getting increasingly complicated.

Minxy Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) must cover her tracks this week to deflect the suspicions of boyfriend David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden). Lord knows which of her many borderline-psychotic schemes she’s worried about being exposed, there are plenty to choose from. Don’t expect anyone other than us viewers to realise how unhinged the naughty nurse really is for a while yet – there’s much more to come…