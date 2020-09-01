Here are your spoilers for Emmerdale between Monday 7th and Friday 11th September 2020.

Belle faces more Dingle Drama

Ever since Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate (Eden Taylor Draper and Alexander Lincoln) went public with their rekindled relationship, one that was frowned upon by many in the village to begin with, she has found that she has been falling out with more and more members of the Dingle clan - all the while hiding her guilt over what happened to Moira Barton (Natalie J.Robb).

This week sees her feud include both Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) and Marlon (Mark Charnock) when she hears the two have been gossiping about her behind her back. Things too remain frosty with Cain (Jeff Hordley) and he and Belle have another argument - this time in public. But Belle is soon distracted by alarming news when she hears that a new witness has been found as part of the investigation into Moira's hit and run. As she panics, Jamie remains calm, but does someone else know that Jamie was the one to hit Moira?

More like this

Harriet struggles to cope

Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) may look like she is the one holding it together in the wake of Malone's killing, and the subsequent burial of his body in the woods, but this week sees the vicar show that she too is struggling under the weight of what happened.

Making out that she is leaving the village to attend a religious retreat, Harriet heads off but it appears she has not gotten far as she instead heads to the church. Cain Dingle happens to walk past and sees that the door to the church has been left open and so he walks in to check that everything is OK. Once inside, he finds Harriet in tears and he attempts to comfort her. But in a moment of weakness, will Harriet end up spilling the beans to Cain?

Will learns a horrifying truth

While Harriet tries to stop herself from spiralling, she should have been keeping an eye on the fragile Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) who has been on edge since the moment Malone was killed. While she too had attempted to leave the village, she was convinced to stay but that could well have been a mistake as Will's (Dean Andrews) behaviour tips her over the edge.

Will is growing more sure that Malone is not as gone as everyone thinks he is - to the point that he begins to think he has seen him hanging around the Dales. As he collects a gun to protect himself and his family, he and Dawn end up coming to blows and it leads to Dawn confessing that not only is Malone dead, but she killed him. Dawn does omit Harriet's name from the conversation but it seems she will not be in the clear for long as Harriet walks in on the confession. Is Will about to find out the whole truth?

Amy's evening does not go to plan

Amy Wyatt (Chelsea Halfpenny) is at loggerheads with Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) and it is all thanks to Marlon and his theft of the pizza delivery box. Amy is keen to make things right and feeling guilty for his part in the rift, Marlon organises a pizza tasting night for them both.

Amy is grateful for the gesture and begins to get excited about the evening, not knowing that a spanner has been thrown in the works by Paddy. He suggests to Marlon that, in order to make sure things do not get awkward for Amy and Matty, he invites others along for the tasting too. Amy is disappointed to see more people than she was expecting when she arrives at The Woolpack and things only get worse when she sees that Tracey Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) is there - with the tension between them worse than ever. Will Amy end up having a good night, and will she mend things with Matty?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

After taking a much-needed break from the village in the wake of all that happened, Andrea Tate (Anna Nightingale) returns this week, but she is in for a shock when she learns that Belle has already moved in and taken her place. With tensions at an all-time high, how will Andrea react to the latest development?

Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) did not have the best of lockdowns, and an argument with Jimmy (Nick Miles) led to her confessing that she does not enjoy life as much as she used to. But this week sees her try to put her efforts into a clothes swap that she wants to organise. Will this be the distraction that she needs?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.