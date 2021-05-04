6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Aaron attacked and Vinny discovers Liv’s secret

Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is the victim of a vicious attack when Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell) thinks he’s trying to rob him, but what has Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) got to do with it?

Advertisement

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) makes a big decision ahead of his court appearance, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) discovers a secret about Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) and Tracy Metcalfe (Amy Walsh) walks out of her own baby’s christening!

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 10th – 14th May 2021.

Pollard attacks Aaron

Aaron tries to do a good deed when he steals back the brooch Mack took from Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) and intends to sneakily return it to its rightful owner. However, the Dingle lad is caught breaking into Pollard’s barn – assuming he’s robbing him, Eric whacks Aaron with a bat and puts him in hospital.

Mack begs injured Aaron to maintain his silence, despite the beating his mate has taken for him, while Pollard is puzzled when the missing brooch mysteriously reappears. Jumping to yet more conclusions, he deduces Aaron broke in to return the item on someone else’s behalf and is convinced innocent Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) is the culprit. As if things couldn’t get messy enough, the police then arrest Pollard for assaulting Aaron…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Jimmy’s pleading guilty

As if feeling responsible for Paul’s death hadn’t induced enough self-loathing for Jimmy, this week he worries the accident could affect his chances of getting custody of Carl as the plea hearing looms. After a pep talk from Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), Jimbo invites parental rival Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) to discuss their son, much to the surprise of wife Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler).

But Mrs King is truly shocked when her harassed hubby reveals he’s decided to plead guilty for causing the accident, and he won’t be persuaded otherwise. Could this seal his fate and send him to prison, leaving the way clear for Juliette to take Carl?

Vinny discovers Liv’s secret

The exploding barn incident also continues to haunt Liv, who has been driven back to the bottle as she struggles to cope with the guilt she feels for not saving Paul – whether the nasty bully deserved saving in the first place is up for discussion…

Vinny discovers his girlfriend has fallen off the waggon and realises recent events have really taken their toll. But as Vin explores his traumatic past through his therapy sessions and Liv gets closer to breaking point and admitting the truth about her fella’s dad’s death, could the cursed couple be heading for a huge crisis?

Tracy’s christening meltdown

Christenings are a way of uniting two clans through the miracle of childbirth, forging familial bonds and providing support for the new parents. At least, that’s the idea, but baby Frankie’s christening is fraught with tension – you could cut the atmosphere with a knife around that font.

Exhausted Tracy sees her stress levels rise when the Metcalfe and Dingle dynasties start clashing while they’re supposed to be cooing over the little one, and the moody mum ends up bailing on her own kid’s big day and strops off home. Parenthood isn’t exactly a picnic so far for her and Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) so far, and we’re worried the only way is down.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

Advertisement

The poisoning plot against Kim Tate (Claire King) simmers along nicely this week, and Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) suspects all is not well up at Home Farm when he notices how weirdly woozy the bitchy blonde is behaving when she asks after Lydia Dingle (Karen Blick). Kim is desperate to keep a lid on her ‘mystery illness’, oblivious to the fact her symptoms are actually the result of her brandy being spiked…

Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is still trying, and failing, to turn over a tough new leaf. First there was the woeful way he sacked Matty Barton (Ash Palmisciano) from the Woolpack, which Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter) had to do in the end as he was too spineless and tongue-tied. Now the soft chef must lay down ground rules to some prospective new tenants, who we expect will be running rings around him quicker than you can say ‘Wimp’.