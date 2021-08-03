6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Jacob’s indecent proposal and Charity is suspicious

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) throws herself at Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) when Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) moves on with Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper), then finds herself homeless.

Jimmy King (Nick Miles) hopes Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) wants to save their marriage, Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) clashes with Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and the nightmare continues for April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 9th – 13th August 2021.

Liv tries to seduce Jacob

Liv spirals further down a destructive path of self-loathing and self-medicating when Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) warns her off Vinny and match-makes him with Belle, claiming her son needs a ‘normal’ girl. The mouthy mum’s tactless comment may come from a place of concern, but it threatens to push unstable Liv over the edge, which she’s been perilously close to for months.

Back on the lash, Liv drunk dials Jacob and invites him over to watch a film, then suggests they sleep together so she can forget about her heartbreak over Vinny. Jakey, still grieving for murdered girlfriend Leanna, is alarmed by her erratic behaviour and Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) is angry to catch his sister degrading herself. After he chucks her out (again), Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) fears his boyfriend may have overreacted as Liv remains AWOL overnight – has something happened to her?

Jimmy and Nicola reunited?

As if making the decision to end their marriage wasn’t hard enough for the grown-ups, Jimmy and Nicola realise the impact it could have on their kids as they reel from the announcement from Juliette Holliday (Amelia Curtis) with regards to the future of her and Jimbo’s son Carl.

Wanting to give the lad some reassurance after all the recent changes, Nico reluctantly tells her estranged husband he should move back in while troubled Carl is going through this tricky transitional period. Jimmy hopes this means all is forgiven and they can put the Mandy incident behind them, but is Nicola ready to truly move on?

Charity accuses Mackenzie

Mackenzie’s memorable Emmerdale entrance saw him spar with Charity, ending in an impromptu kiss that wrecked her relationship with wife Vanessa and promised the sly Scotsman was here to make mischief. The pair’s crackling chemistry is revisited this week, though it’s doubtful there’ll be any lip-locking this time.

When a delivery of expensive smart watches goes missing, Charity suspects Mack’s involvement and accuses him of theft. Insisting he’s innocent, the naughty Boyd boy stashes the booty in a cupboard at home, spied by roomie Ryan Stocks (James Moore). Charity comes looking for the watches but when she gets to the hiding place it’s empty – much to Mack’s confusion. Is Ryan responsible? And do his loyalties lie with his mate or is mother?

April suffers in silence

Having banned all of daughter April’s social media for the last few weeks, following a despicable campaign of online bullying from toxic trolls teasing about her late mother, Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) is happy to give the girl her phone back if she promises not to access her accounts.

That’s a tall order for any teenager, and April is soon secretly scrolling through her feeds and stories. She regrets it when she finds more horrible comments and hides it from her dad, but can Cathy Hope (Gabrielle Dowling) come to the rescue with some tips on how to handle the haters?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale

It’s a miracle that Wendy Posner (Susan Cookson) and Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins) are so close – one of her son’s raped her and left her pregnant, the other one cheated on her with blokes behind her back and could be responsible for the crime that put her brother behind bars. This week, the nurse has some bad news for the mother of her grandson, when it becomes clear she’s been hiding something. What bombshell is she about to deliver?

Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) hits a setback in her efforts to contact the family of her heart donor, and is upset to learn they don’t want to talk to her. She doesn’t let that stop her, but she’ll have to be clever if she’s going to track them down. When Noah Dingle (Jack Downham) finds out about her secret quest and threatens to tell the rest of the family, are her plans scuppered?