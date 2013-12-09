So will she end up carving David out of their baby’s life as punishment? “The baby is the only thing she’s got in terms of control. So she’s going to use it against him. It’s not because she’s being cruel – it’s just because she’s got nothing else to hurt him with.

“I think the public will genuinely see her hurt and just how alone she actually is. She’s in love with David, she’s carrying his child and he’s happily getting married to Alicia. It’s absolutely crushing her right now.”

And does the actress think that Priya could ever truly accept David and Alicia’s relationship? “It’s soapland, so it’s always going to be complicated. It’s hard because she’s having David’s baby, so he won’t be out of her life. There are going to be lots of twists and turns. It won’t be smooth running.

“But when she decided to keep the baby, she knew in her heart that it was the right thing for her to do. I know a lot of that decision came down to how feels about David, but she’s still a young woman who knows her own mind and if she didn’t really want it, she wouldn’t have kept it. However, it is definitely a scary time for her.”