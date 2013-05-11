Emmerdale spoilers: Cameron's life in the balance after van smash - first look pictures
Chas plans to leave Cameron, little knowing that he's been involved in a traumatic collision
Cameron and Chas’s relationship has hit its rocky patches in the past (deceit, murder and prison being just a few highlights), but this latest drama could well mark the end of their time together.
With Gennie’s (Sian Reese-Williams) support, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has decided the time has come to end her relationship with Cameron (Dominic Power) as he’s messed her around too many times.
She tells Gennie to help her pack his stuff as she can’t face doing it on her own. However, as Chas waits for Cameron’s return so she can start her new life without him, little does she know that Cam is lying slammed face down over the steering wheel in his van following a collision.
He manages to get out of the vehicle, but will he be able to survive? Find out in the episodes airing on Thursday 23 May on ITV.