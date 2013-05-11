Cameron and Chas’s relationship has hit its rocky patches in the past (deceit, murder and prison being just a few highlights), but this latest drama could well mark the end of their time together.

With Gennie’s (Sian Reese-Williams) support, Chas (Lucy Pargeter) has decided the time has come to end her relationship with Cameron (Dominic Power) as he’s messed her around too many times.