But when the investigating officer raises the topic of stolen girls' trainers, Ross starts to look very guilty indeed when Sarah arrives home saying that she received brand-new footwear for Christmas.

Are Ross's underhand activities about to be exposed? And will the police also discover all about Ross's other big crime - his shooting of Robert Sugden?

You can watch the scene from Tuesday 29 December below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

