Emmerdale: see Ross in fresh trouble with the police - watch the full scene
DS Hart grills Ross about his most recent crime
Bad boy Ross Barton (Michael Parr) is to once again attract police attraction next week in the wake of the recent warehouse raid he carried out with Aaron Livesy.
Tenacious DS Hart will be seen quizzing Ross about his involvement, only to get flat denials that he was on the scene.
But when the investigating officer raises the topic of stolen girls' trainers, Ross starts to look very guilty indeed when Sarah arrives home saying that she received brand-new footwear for Christmas.
Are Ross's underhand activities about to be exposed? And will the police also discover all about Ross's other big crime - his shooting of Robert Sugden?
You can watch the scene from Tuesday 29 December below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.
