Emmerdale initially planned to drop just one episode but an amended statement confirmed it will be on just three times a week from Monday 30th March. For reference, here's when you'll be able to catch the show:

Mondays at 7pm on ITV

Wednesdays at 7pm on ITV

Fridays at 7pm on ITV

In a statement, ITV said the continued transmission of both soaps was a priority for the channel, and the programmes continue to produce the shows whilst "carefully adhering to the latest health advice from the government and Public Health England".

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least early summer."

EastEnders has halted filming and halved the amount of episodes shown in a week to two, and Hollyoaks has also paused shooting new episodes and will air three instead of five times a week from Monday 30th March.

Filming has also been postponed with immediate effect on all BBC Studios continuing dramas: Holby City, Casualty, Doctors, Rivery City and Pobl y Cwm.

