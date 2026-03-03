The Dingle family's fortunes are dwindling in Emmerdale. and Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) is desperate to save her grandfather Cain (Jeff Hordley) from further turmoil.

Ad

Not only is his wife Moira (Natalie J Robb) imprisoned for two murders she didn't commit, but half of their farm has been sold to devious Joe Tate (Ned Porteous), and now there's been an outbreak of tuberculosis. He's also living with an aggressive form of prostate cancer and will have to undergo surgery.

The business is seriously close to falling through, and as a result, Sarah suggested he steal some motors to make a quick cash boost.

Cain was initially against it, though with some persuasion, he soon got involved in the scheme. To make matters worse, Sarah - who is the only person who knows about his diagnosis - insisted that she be part of the thieving too.

Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) caught wife Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) attempting to steal his boss's car. ITV

After realising that she had more to lose than he did, and the fact she'd rarely been in trouble before, Cain instructed his granddaughter to stop. But the temptation of jumping into another car and speeding off into the distance is proving too much to resist...

In today's episode, her husband Jacob Gallagher (Joe-Warren Plant) was eager to spend more time with her. He noted that there had been somewhat of a distance between them both recently, and put it down to his demanding studies to be a doctor.

He also realised that she'd been spending long hours at Butler's Farm, unaware that during this time she was working with Cain to retrieve more flash cars.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

Knowing that the potential TB outbreak may lose the family livelihood, she eyed up a blue sports car parked outside of the village hall. This was her opportunity to prove herself to Cain.

After she climbed into the drivers seat, Jacob emerged from around the corner and demanded to know what was going on. He was horrified to realise that the car belonged to his bullish boss, Dr Caitlin Todd (Caroline Harker), and she was just around the corner.

Sarah failed to provide a reasonable explanation for her behaviour, and was hurt that she wouldn't open up about what was troubling her. She'd made a promise to Cain, and wasn't willing to break it - even if it meant her marriage was on the line.

Will she eventually come clean?

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Add Emmerdale to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.