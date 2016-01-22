"Getting pregnant was the last thing Laurel thought was going to happen," says Charlotte Bellamy. "And she knows that it's going to be the straw that breaks the camel's back. She's not going to be able to cope with a newborn abby and Ashley's illness. So Laurel feels that she has to have a termination, even though it's against everything she stands for. Ashley certainly doesn't agree with abortion either, but Laurel has to make that decision."

You can watch the clip from Wednesday's episode below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale.

