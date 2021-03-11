Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Soaps
  4. Emmerdale
  5. Emmerdale’s Paul turns on Vinny again – will his lies be exposed?

Emmerdale’s Paul turns on Vinny again – will his lies be exposed?

Paul gets even nastier...

paul emmerdale

Published:

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) has been showing his true colours more and more of late in Emmerdale. He has been threatening towards his son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and has been gambling away money that is not even his – and risking Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) fury as a result.

Advertisement

But he is about to cross the line and go one step too far in scenes next week and it could well be that poor Vinny may not fully recover from what he does.

And given that his actions come right when he is set to tie the knot with Mandy, it could well be that what he does this time will, deservedly, see him forcibly removed from his family’s life for good.

The brutal scenes unfold as Paul prepares for his stag do but soon realises that the holes in his kidnap story are being picked apart and his lies could be rumbled. And he is right to be concerned as Vinny begins to feel confident that it was all a ruse and when he tells Paul that he has seen the van that took him, Paul is alarmed.

vinny-emmerdale

Paul tries to get in touch with Connor to warn him but Vinny overhears the conversation – now knowing the truth that his dad lied and schemed to con Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) out of her inheritance and to steal the money for himself.

Vinny makes it clear that he will tell Mandy everything which leads to Paul showing him exactly what he is capable of by savagely beating him and leaving him on the floor with blood coming from his mouth. As the enormity of what he has done begins to sink in, Paul begins to think he has killed his son. Will Vinny be OK, and will Paul’s lies be exposed to Mandy?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

paul emmerdale
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!
80NU Dark Chocolate Beads x 300g & 5 Bars

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get luxurious hot chocolate beads and 5 mini bars, for just £12.99

Simply choose between 80Noir Ultra chocolate or dark chocolate beads and get five mini bars for free!

You might like

moira emmerdale

Moira Barton and Cain Dingle come to a conclusion on Emmerdale – will it be a happy ever after?

RadioTimes.com Awards

Join us for the RadioTimes.com Awards ceremony!

emmerdale gabby thomas jamie tate

6 Emmerdale spoilers for next week: Gabby miscarriage fears and horror for Harriet

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up: Full list of confirmed celebrity contestants