Emmerdale’s Paul turns on Vinny again – will his lies be exposed?

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) has been showing his true colours more and more of late in Emmerdale. He has been threatening towards his son, Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and has been gambling away money that is not even his – and risking Mandy Dingle’s (Lisa Riley) fury as a result.

But he is about to cross the line and go one step too far in scenes next week and it could well be that poor Vinny may not fully recover from what he does.

And given that his actions come right when he is set to tie the knot with Mandy, it could well be that what he does this time will, deservedly, see him forcibly removed from his family’s life for good.

The brutal scenes unfold as Paul prepares for his stag do but soon realises that the holes in his kidnap story are being picked apart and his lies could be rumbled. And he is right to be concerned as Vinny begins to feel confident that it was all a ruse and when he tells Paul that he has seen the van that took him, Paul is alarmed.

Paul tries to get in touch with Connor to warn him but Vinny overhears the conversation – now knowing the truth that his dad lied and schemed to con Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) out of her inheritance and to steal the money for himself.

Vinny makes it clear that he will tell Mandy everything which leads to Paul showing him exactly what he is capable of by savagely beating him and leaving him on the floor with blood coming from his mouth. As the enormity of what he has done begins to sink in, Paul begins to think he has killed his son. Will Vinny be OK, and will Paul’s lies be exposed to Mandy?

