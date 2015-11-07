Paddy will then confide his concerns about adoption to Tess. And then, when she moves in for a kiss, Paddy ends up reciprocating!

Speaking recently about Paddy's surprise affair and whether he worries about a fan backlash, Dominic Brunt said: "I am. A little bit. I don't particularly enjoy playing a cad, but I'm really lucky that the writers are giving him more dimensions. I don't want him to be empathetic at all times. Even saints are sinners and we all have skeletons in our closets. We've all made wrong decisions."

As for what lies ahead for Paddy and Tess, Brunt says that we can expect the emotionally fraught plotline to take a few unexpected twists. "I'm finding it fascinating to shake off the shackles of Saint Paddy. I know what's coming up and it's going to be well worth the ride.

"There are a few big surprises along the way and it's not going to go where you would ever imagine. I can't wait and I'm throwing myself into it and enjoying it.

"We're making mature serial drama here at Emmerdale. It's not just a stupid affair story done for laughs or exploitation. And I'm really glad that they've got Nicola Stephenson in to play Tess - she's someone who certainly knows what she's doing with carefully written drama."

You can watch a 60-second rundown of the coming week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

