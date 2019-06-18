In the aftermath of the legal drama, Megan returned to the village in the company of partner Frank, the pair of them deciding to now make the most of life in light of the court's ruling.

Eric Pollard, who was injured in the smash-up caused by Megan being on her phone while behind the wheel, then expressed his hopes that Megan would be able to move on after admitting her guilt.

But isn't actress Gaynor Faye leaving Emmerdale?

Tuesday's courtroom verdict will have surprised Emmerdale fans who expected Megan to be incarcerated for her crime so that actress Gaynor Faye could leave the cast.

More like this

Faye, who has been a mainstay on Emmerdale since 2012, announced her departure in OK! last month, revealing that she wanted to pursue other projects. The ITV soap has remained tight lipped on Megan's exit plotline, but it now appears as though the character will remain at liberty.

Viewers will have to wait to see whether this means Megan opts to leave to seek a fresh start elsewhere in the company of Eliza, and how this potential decision might impact on both Frank and Jai.

Faye, the daughter of TV scriptwriter Kay Mellor, previously played Judy Mallett on Coronation Street between 1995 and 1999. Other screen credits include roles on Playing the Field and Fat Friends.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.