Emmerdale teases Meena’s next victim in autumn preview

Murderous Meena (Paige Sandhu) might be on the verge of getting away with killing Leanna, but it doesn’t look like she’ll stop there.

The Emmerdale villain will stop at nothing to get David (Matthew Wolfenden) all to herself, and that could mean taking another’s life.

In ITV’s autumn preview, the broadcaster hints at an explosive few months in the village.

The teasing synopsis reads: “With seemingly no sign of a conscience and a distinct lack of empathy, will this attention-loving psychopath finally achieve her aim to get David all to herself? Will his son Jacob stand in Meena’s way? Or could she find Victoria Sugden is becoming a hindrance?

“With David relying on friend Victoria for help with his childcare, could David unwittingly be putting both Victoria and their two children in murderous Meena’s way?”

All of the aforementioned names were previously rumoured to be victims of Meena, and while they were spared before, it seems they might not see out 2021 after all…

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, Tracy (Amy Walsh) battles postnatal depression while trying to be the best mum possible to Frankie. Will she get the help and support she needs?

Poor Liv (Isobel Steele) has been on a downward spiral since she left Paul to perish in the barn. With Vinny desperate to help, her destructive behaviour causes Mandy to intervene – can Liv pull through this dark time?

And while Nicola and Jimmy have split on screen this week, a fateful conversation could derail their plans entirely.

Marlon experiences every parent’s nightmare when he learns his daughter is being cyber-bullied, but financial worries mean he could take his eye off the ball just at the wrong time…

There’s one thing for certain, it’s going to be an explosive autumn in Emmerdale.