Mandy and Vinny panic as Paul is kidnapped in Emmerdale

Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) has been up to no good since the moment he arrived in Emmerdale. He lied to his son Vinny (Bradley Johnson) and kept it a secret that he was his father for some time, and his gambling and anger problems have been spiralling out of control.

Now he owes some serious cash to a man named Connor (Danny Cunningham) and it seems that this may be one precarious situation that he will not be able to talk his way out of.

Scenes next week will see Connor lose patience with Paul’s stalling and in retaliation, he kidnaps him in front of Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) and she is stunned to receive a ransom for £4000 in order to secure his freedom.

Mandy and Vinny are left to try and scramble to raise the funds needed to save him but with only £1,000, Mandy has no choice but to ask for more time. They are given one day and Vinny is surprised when Mandy comes through with the cash but stays quiet as to where she got it all from.

But they do have the money and so they head to the exchange with Mandy armed with a cricket bat – vowing that she will do all she can to get Paul back home in one piece. As the van pulls up with a disguised Connor inside, will she hand over the money, or does she have something else planned to see that Paul is rescued?

Elsewhere on the Dales, following her one night stand with Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln), Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) is dismayed when Jamie makes it clear that it will be something that will never happen again.

But Jamie will soon be finding out that it will not be so simple when Gabby learns that she is pregnant. How will Jamie, who currently has eyes for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), react when he hears the news?

