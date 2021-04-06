Mandy and Vinny clash as Paul’s funeral takes place in Emmerdale

Following the dramatic events of the big Emmerdale stunt week, we have finally learned that the victim was none other than Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale).

But just because Paul is no longer alive, it doesn’t mean that the trouble he has put Mandy and Vinny (Lisa Riley and Bradley Johnson) through is going to end. Even from beyond the grave he is causing more issues for the pair.

This week sees his funeral take place, but rather than it being a time for Mandy and Vinny to come together and heal their relationship, it only looks set to push them even further apart.

Complications arise as Mandy deals with her resentment towards Paul for all that he did. Of course she wants to be there for Vinny, but she finds herself unable to pretend that she thinks Paul is a man worth paying respects to, or honouring in any way.

While she thinks she is alone with the coffin, Mandy tells Paul that, as far as she is concerned, he does not even deserve a burial. But she has no idea that Vinny is within earshot and hears everything that she is saying.

He then lashes out and decides he will be the only person to walk through the village behind the hearse. He makes a point of letting Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) know that he cannot even stand to look at her as they make their way past.

Eventually, Vinny and the hearse make it to the church, and he gets up to give his father’s eulogy. But the complicated emotions he feels about everything that has happened overwhelms him, and he runs out before saying what he wanted to say.

Will Vinny be able to deal with all the emotions he feels over what Paul did and what happened to him? And will he and Mandy be able to move past all the friction that now exists between them?

