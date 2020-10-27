Moria decides that she needs to confront her past and tells Mackenzie that they need to talk and he needs to listen to what she has to say, but the chat does not go well and she is left alone, in tears, to wonder whether the pair will ever have a healthy relationship.

Always in protective mode, Cain later sees Mackenzie and he wastes no time in confronting him and as the two square up to each other, Cain issues a dark threat: if he sees him in the village again then he will be exiting it in a coffin.

ITV

When Cain returns home and vents about Mackenzie, Moria cannot deal with it and snaps, ordering him to leave. As a disgruntled Cain does just that, Moira realises that she may have just damaged another relationship. Will things get easier for Moira, and will she and Mackenzie find a way to move on from their murky past?

More like this

As for that hit and run, Jamie Tate (Alexander Lincoln) was the man responsible for putting her in the hospital and while he did his best to keep the secret, it was soon exposed thanks to some scheming from Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor Draper).

Quite the schemer himself, Jamie has twisted the events to make Belle look like the guilty party, with Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) also in the firing line. Whether the pair can prove their innocence and get Jamie sent down remains to be seen.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.