Mack and Aaron’s dodgy dealings set to be rumbled in Emmerdale?

Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) has been up to no good for a while now in Emmerdale and people are starting to realise that he is up to something – including both Moira Barton and Cain Dingle (Natalie J.Robb and Jeff Hordley).

Unfortunately for Mack, he has no idea what Cain and Moira are planning and he remains confident that this latest job will go to plan – even reassuring Charity (Emma Atkins) that she has nothing to be concerned about.

Knowing that he has to make the job a success, he finalises his plans, but is horrified when the potential buyer finds a tracking device hidden with the stash in the back of the van. It’s clear to him that they have been rumbled.

The buyer is quick to flee the scene, leaving Mack and Aaron stunned that someone is onto them. Little do they realise that Cain and Moira are hot on their heels after following the tracker, and they are very close to finding out exactly what they are up to.

Are Mack and Aaron on the verge of being busted, and how will they deal with the wrath of Charity when she finds out how badly this latest job has gone?

Meanwhile, Mack and Aaron are not the only two in trouble this week as Lydia (Karen Blick) has legal problems of her own when she gets arrested. Accused of running a scam pension scheme, the police are quick to haul her in and Lydia is terrified that she could be facing jail time.

Sam (James Hooton), however, is sure he knows who is really responsible for the crime that Lydia has been accused of. But will he find a way to prove it, and does he suspect the right person?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers from the Dales.