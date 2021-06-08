Missing Liv’s seizures worsen in Emmerdale – will Aaron be able to help her?

Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) has been a bad way ever since she left Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) to die in the barn in Emmerdale a few weeks ago and she has been trying to find solace at the bottom of a bottle – which is not working out too well for her.

She recently fled the Dales and found her mum, Sandra (Joanne Mitchell) held up in a caravan park, but she has left those at home deeply worried about her and what kind of trouble she could get into with her current mindset.

And they were all right to be worried as she suffered a shock collapse while drinking with her bad influence mother and her problems only look set to get worse from there.

Leading the search to track her down is her half-brother, Aaron (Danny Miller) and he ropes in Ben Tucker (Simon Lennon) when he gets a lead she may be at the caravan site. The two head off there to check and are horrified to walk in and find her in the midst of a seizure.

To make matters worse, they soon learn that this is her second seizure in as many days and it is clear that she is desperately in need of some help. But they are unable to force Liv to get that help and the decision ultimately rests with her.

But if she is expecting Sandra to be any help then she could be left feeling extremely disappointed when she makes her feelings towards what her daughter is going through clear. Will Sandra let Liv down again, and how will Liv react if she does?

Elsewhere on the Dales next week, the recently-returned Bernice Blackstock (Samantha Giles) is set to cause problems for Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) and Leyla Harding (Roxy Shahidi) when she sets about making sure that their wedding does not go ahead.

But will she succeed with her plan, or will the couple make it down the aisle?

