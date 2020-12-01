The pair's joy at the reveal of Laurel's pregnancy proves to be short-lived when the CVS test comes back and they learn that their unborn baby has Down's Syndrome, and they now face a tough decision in the wake of the news.

While they try to process the news they have been given, the two are confronted with the reveal that the scan picture has been discovered by Gabby (Rosie Bentham) and the children are all on cloud nine about having a brother or sister, completely unaware of the parents' inner turmoil.

When Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) notices that something is not quite right with Laurel, she presses her for information and finds out the truth, leading to animosity between them over Rhona's child, Leo.

More like this

For Jai and Laurel though, they both seem to agree on what they think is best for them and their child – a termination.

The scenes are set to be devastating as the family come to terms with what happened. The jury is still out as to whether Rhona and Laurel's friendship is over but without a doubt, Laurel and Jai will need all the support they can get after the heartbreaking storyline.

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.