Speaking about the fire at the camping trip that could have been curtains for Dotty, Bellamy explains that this is one step too far from Arthur and their relationship is severely damaged. "She doesn’t trust him any more, not that she would admit that, but she knows what he is capable of. She knows he wouldn’t deliberately hurt his sister but thinks that, deep down, he would deliberately hurt Archie."

Bellamy went on to explain that as a single parent, Laurel feels that she may not be cut out to deal with a child causing so many problems. "I think she’s totally exasperated by this because she is on her own. She begins thinking that the responsibility of being a single parent with a child you feel slightly out of your depth with is maybe bigger than she can handle."

Perhaps most worrying is how Laurel feels about Arthur now, with the worried mother being forced to admit to herself that she is scared of him- a problem that only adds to the complexities of the story. "She admits to Manpreet Sharma (Rebecca Sarker) that she’s actually scared of her son- and he’s only 12. The story takes on a different turn."

