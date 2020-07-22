As calculating Andrea laid the law down and insisted she was the one in charge, she threatened to shop Jamie to the police if either him or mummy dearest stepped out of line, also hinting she would withdraw access to Kim's granddaughter Millie if need be.

Suggesting Kim take a little holiday and leave her and Jamie alone, and not breathe a word of their conversation to anyone, Andrea channelled her inner Tate tyrant and left the Queen of Home Farm backed into a corner and feeling powerless.

It's not a situation conniving Kim is used to being in and she clearly won't like it. Surely there will be some kind of plan afoot soon to knock Andrea off her perch - but seeing as she's seized control and thought of everything, we're not sure what that would be.

Perhaps Mrs T will use her enforced break away to concoct the perfect way to get one over on Andrea. That's if she agrees to a temporary leave of absence in the first place, but it doesn't look like she has much choice at this point.

Never underestimate Kim Tate, or any of the Tates for that matter. Andrea may have finally got some spark and be playing hardball, and next week sappy Jamie taps into his dark side as he turns on the charm full-beam to convince his sinister spouse he genuinely still loves her and wants their relationship to work - only it's all a long-game lie and a way to bide time before he can run off with Belle and get revenge on Andrea.

Little Millie is the trump card in all this, so expect Jamie to snatch his daughter and attempt to vanish from the village with her and his mistress.

Or for Kim to get so fed up with Andrea's games she bumps her off. It's the kind of helpful thing a mother does for their son in this family.

