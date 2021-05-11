Kim’s condition deteriorates in Emmerdale and Gabby’s deception is busted

Kim Tate (Claire King) may be known for causing trouble in Emmerdale, but the tables have turned on her recently and someone is out to get her by slowly poisoning her – only she has no idea that it is happening.

Something else that is going on under her nose is some dodgy antics by Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham) who is looking fresh in some new designer clothes that she got shortly after getting access to the company accounts.

But Gabby has no idea that Jamie (Alexander Lincoln) is already suspicious of her and he gets help from Noah (Jack Downham) to help him find the evidence of what she has been up to – all while Kim is continuing to feel woozier and more out of sorts as time goes on.

It does not take long for Kim to start growing suspicious too and Gabby is forced to think on her feet and blame Kim’s memory loss for all that has been happening. She makes Kim a brandy and is convinced that she has dodged a bullet – but panic sets in when she realises that Noah is lurking and keeping a watchful eye on her…

As for Kim, she becomes convinced that she is showing early signs of dementia and she books an appointment to be seen by her doctor. But what she does not know is that someone is messing with her and a shadowy figure is soon lurking at Home Farm – adding Diazepam into her brandy decanter.

Who is out to get Kim, and will she realise what is being done to her?

Elsewhere on the Dales, things are set to get worse for Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) who has been hitting the alcohol after the ordeal she went through that led to the death of Paul – something that she has been trying to keep a secret from Vinny (Bradley Johnson).

Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller) has been growing increasingly concerned about her and next week sees him come close to giving up on her when her behaviour gets even worse. Chas (Lucy Pargeter) tells him that he has to stick it out and be there for her, but is there any getting through to Liv at this point?

