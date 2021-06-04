Heartbreak in Emmerdale as Jimmy and Nicola face the end of their marriage

Ever since the accident, Jimmy King (Nick Miles) has found his life in turmoil in Emmerdale. And as he heads to court for his plea deal, it is clear that his marriage to Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) is on shakier ground than ever.

Nicola misses the court appearance as she has no idea it is happening that day. Of course, this only deepens the rift that has been steadily building between them over recent weeks. Further problems form when Jimmy continues to grow closer to Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley), who is stunned when she learns he is planning to plead guilty and works to change his mind.

Also in the mix is Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb), who has made no secret of the fact that he wants to be with Nicola. It looks like things could be going his way when Nicola dresses up to impress and heads out to meet him – but he might be left disappointed…

Even if nothing happens between Nicola and Mack, it doesn’t mean that things are set to improve between her and Jimmy, and as the week goes on the tension only escalates.

Jimmy decides to tell a shocked Mandy how he feels about her. While she tries to encourage him to focus on fixing his marriage, that is the last thing on his mind and he tells a devastated Nicola that he plans to move out.

Is this really the end of the King marriage, or is there a chance that they will work things out before it is too late?

Elsewhere on the Dales, Kim Tate’s (Claire King) quest to find out who is poisoning her takes a surprising turn when she ends up confiding in one of the suspects, Jamie (Alexander Lincoln).

Spilling the beans about what is going on, Jamie admits that he is hurt that she would have suspected him and suggests they leave the village for a while to get their heads sorted. But is he being as honest as he seems to be?

