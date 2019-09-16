However, her exit has been somewhat eclipsed by the recent sacking of Asan N'Jie who plays her on-screen son Ellis Chapman, following his altercation with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas at the TV Choice Awards.

Ellis, along with brother Billy Fletcher (Jay Kontzle) and stepsister April Windsor (Amelia Flanagan), waved Jessie off in a cab in emotional scenes shot several weeks before the incident that saw the actor's contract terminated with immediate effect by ITV bosses.

As Emmerdale films around six weeks in advance fans, and N'Jie was so swiftly dismissed there was presumably no time to write him out properly, fans are waiting to see how the character's sudden absence will be addressed.

Maybe he'll follow cheating Jessie to Dubai?

Discussing her departure when it was confirmed, Marvin said: It’s been an amazing time on Emmerdale but I’m excited to see what the future could hold. It was a really hard one as I love soaps and I always dreamed of being in one. I’ve had the most fantastic time.”

Marvin appears alongside fellow soap star Beverley Callard, aka Corrie's Liz McDonald, in new musical The Thunder Girls at the Lowry Theatre which opens later this month.

