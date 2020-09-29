Well, it seems that Jamie enjoys collecting enemies as he adds another pair to his list next week when Luke and Wendy Poser (Max Parker and Susan Cookson) face eviction because of him.

The pair are shocked that Jamie would try to chuck them out and Luke does not hesitate in heading over to confront him and find out what is going on. The meeting between the pair does not go well though as Jamie stresses his point that he wants them both out as soon as possible.

Hoping she could help fight their cause, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) lends a hand by looking through their tenancy agreement- thinking that she may be able to find something that will stop Jamie from leaving the two of them homeless.

But while she is doing that, it seems that someone else is taking matters into their own hands. Luke later gets a shock when he returns to Home Farm to find Jamie unconscious on the floor with a nasty head wound.

Who has attacked him, and will he pull through from what looks to be a serious injury? And also, is there anybody left in the Dales that cares enough for his safety to have any interest in whether he comes out of this unscathed or not?

