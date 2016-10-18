Emmerdale: James to kill a deranged Emma?
Shock new pictures show Emma lying motionless on the floor
Emmerdale's Misery-style drama looks set to get especially tense tonight when deranged Emma (Gillian Kearney) ends up unconscious on the floor. But will a captured James be able to make the most of the opportunity and escape?
Viewers have already witnessed James struggling to break free of Emma's clutches, but this evening's episode will see James take a dramatic fall down the stairs after failing to attract the attention of a passing lorry driver.
With Emma now in full wedding garb and determined to keep James under her control, the situation is soon getting increasingly fraught. And with at least one character destined to die - could Emma end up dying from her injuries?
You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.
