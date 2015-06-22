Emmerdale: Jai to spy on Rachel using a secret camera in Archie's teddy - but his own affair with Leyla is exposed, reveals Chris Bisson
"There will definitely be ramifications," says the actor, as Megan learns the truth about Jai's duplicity
Just when you thought Jai Sharma couldn't get any more cunning, he goes and outdoes himself! Next week's episodes of Emmerdale will see Jai resort to planting a camera inside Archie's favourite teddy in order to spy on what Rachel and Sam are up to.
"Jai genuinely loves Archie. He wants custody and he knows that Rachel and Sam are keeping something from him," explains actor Chris Bisson. "Jai knows that Rachel and Sam's relationship is unstable, but he just can't prove it. He's feeling uptight about the whole situation and what he needs is evidence."
Fears that Archie is being mistreated leads to Leyla suggesting to Jai that they install a 'teddycam' in order to keep watch on the situation. But will Jai get the information that he seeks? "Unless Jai can prove it, he hasn't got a case. And what he suspects is partly true, only it's domestic violence between Rachel and Sam. It's not against Archie."
The trouble is that Jai's scheme backfires and it ends up being his own duplicity that's caught on camera. Yes, Jai's clandestine affair with Leyla is soon to become common knowledge, with Megan set to swear revenge on her double dealing boyfriend.
"It's a classic soap storyline and we have to suspend our disbelief that Jai would leave the teddycam on while he's cavorting with Leyla," says Bisson. "But he does and he gets caught. People then know about the affair and there will be definitely be ramifications."
