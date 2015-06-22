Fears that Archie is being mistreated leads to Leyla suggesting to Jai that they install a 'teddycam' in order to keep watch on the situation. But will Jai get the information that he seeks? "Unless Jai can prove it, he hasn't got a case. And what he suspects is partly true, only it's domestic violence between Rachel and Sam. It's not against Archie."

The trouble is that Jai's scheme backfires and it ends up being his own duplicity that's caught on camera. Yes, Jai's clandestine affair with Leyla is soon to become common knowledge, with Megan set to swear revenge on her double dealing boyfriend.

"It's a classic soap storyline and we have to suspend our disbelief that Jai would leave the teddycam on while he's cavorting with Leyla," says Bisson. "But he does and he gets caught. People then know about the affair and there will be definitely be ramifications."

