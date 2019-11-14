This means Emmerdale has aired only five instalments instead of six this week, having aired two episodes together on Tuesday, but it makes up the shortfall next week by showing seven editions - another double on Tuesday 19th November, and the regular split double bill on Thursday 21st November.

Wednesday's cliffhanger was an emotional one for Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) who clashed with ex Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) over putting her son Moses in danger thanks to his dodgy dealings with Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller).

The rift within the Dingle clan widens on Friday when Charity has a showdown with cousin Chas Dingle (Lucy Pargeter), while elsewhere Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) attempts to play peacemaker with the Kings following recent accusations as her sly son Arthur continues to secretly torment little Archie…

