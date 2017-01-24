"Chrissie can’t help but blame Rebecca for Lachlan being arrested in the first place. She holds Rebecca responsible for what’s happened to her son and she lashes out at her. Iit’s quite a tussle that the sisters have - Chrissie is pretty badly hurt and ends up in hospital."

In the aftermath of the fight, Robert will be seen advising Rebecca to lie about what caused Chrissie to fall. Rebecca, though, refuses and calls an ambulance. But will Rebecca really admit that she was on the scene at the time of Chrissie's plunge?

