Emmerdale newcomer teases showdown with Cain Dingle and eyes up permanent role

Emmerdale‘s newest star Ben Richards has spoken about his upcoming episodes as the soap’s latest villain Gavin, teasing a potential rivalry between the businessman and long-time resident Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley).

Richards, who has previously appeared in Footballers’ Wives, Holby City and The Bill, made his Emmerdale debut last week as Gavin – an associate of Al Chapman, who has been trying to convert The Woolpack into a block of luxury flats, and a loan shark.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Richards revealed that his character is a rather shady figure, who will be fairly wary of Emmerdale’s resident bad boy Cain.

“He would be concerned about Cain as he isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. I do believe though that Gavin is a match for him and even superior,” he said.

“Gavin spends his life dealing with people who aren’t afraid but he is also aware that Cain can be dangerous so it’s about managing that.”

When asked whether he’d be open to Gavin becoming a more regular character on the soap, Richards said: “It’s up to the viewers to write in and say they want more Gavin!

“If this is just a period of time for Gavin, it will still be an absolute joy. If they want him back, then great!”

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale saw Belle (Eden Taylor-Draper) accompany Tracy (Amy Walsh) on their diversionary day out, while Nate (Jurell Carter) tried to make amends with Tracy.

Additional reporting by Jonathan Hughes.

Emmerdale continues at 7pm on weekdays on ITV with previous episodes available on ITV Hub.