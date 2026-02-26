A heated argument has resulted in disaster in Emmerdale, with much-loved character Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) being knocked unconscious by her own son, Arthur (Alfie Clarke).

But how did they find themselves in such a predicament?

Tensions have been boiling between mother and son for weeks. He wasn't impressed by her attitude towards Ray Walters (Joe Absolom) after she discovered he had groomed a number of children into drug dealing and had enslaved workers on his farm.

Laurel saw Ray as a victim in his own right, having been brought into the criminal world by the devious Celia Daniels (Jaye Griffiths) as a teenager - but Arthur refused to believe that he could be a good man, and sought revenge.

Another argument escalated between Laurel (Charlotte Bellamy) and Arthur Thomas (Alfie Clarke). ITV

Ultimately, the teenager was overpowered by Ray, but he still managed to steal a bag of cash from his car. He's since used this money to buy a new phone, trainers, and is planning a trip to Australia.

When Laurel got wind of his sudden windfall, she was furious. She stole the money back from him, and during a war of words, she slapped him.

Arthur then attempted to use this as a way to blackmail his mother, but instantly regretted his words. Things then seemed to go back to normal.

However, in today's episode, he discovered that she had gone to the chapel of rests to pay her respects to Ray and gain some closure, accompanied by vicar Charles Anderson (Kevin Mathurin) and Ray's murderer Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards).

The villagers were conflicted over Bear's presence, with some believing that it could only worsen his Stockholm syndrome. His son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) was particularly unenthused, and tore strips off Laurel for being so irresponsible.

Laurel was knocked unconscious. ITV

The two, fortunately, made amends - though it wasn't the end of her turmoil.

Another row with Arthur broke out, sparked by her desire to see Ray, and he warned her to step out of his way. When Laurel ordered him to grow up, he pushed her, and she smacked her head off the bottom step of the staircase.

He stood frozen over her lifeless body, as the weight of his actions began to sink in.

Will Laurel be ok?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 8pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

