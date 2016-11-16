Feeling frustrated, Diane grabs hold of a gun that Lawrence has left lying around following a morning spent blasting away at rabbits.

As Diane takes at aim at Chrissie, her target implores her not to take the shot. But will Diane back down? Or is Chrissie set to become another Home Farm casualty?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale

