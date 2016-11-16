What is it about Home Farm and people wielding shotguns? Mere months after Emmerdale's Lawrence was shot by grandson Lachlan, we have someone else getting trigger happy in tonight's episode of the ITV soap.

Fans will see an exasperated Diane head to Home Farm in a bid to reason with the Whites, who she now realises framed Andy for the attack on Lawrence.

Feeling frustrated, Diane grabs hold of a gun that Lawrence has left lying around following a morning spent blasting away at rabbits.

As Diane takes at aim at Chrissie, her target implores her not to take the shot. But will Diane back down? Or is Chrissie set to become another Home Farm casualty?

You can watch the scene from tonight's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Emmerdale

