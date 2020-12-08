Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for 21st December 2020 - 1st January 20201.

Monday 21st December - 7pm, ITV

Chas despairs when she catches Charity and Mackenzie up to no good, and worries about the impact on Noah Dingle (Jack Downham). Tension mounts between Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) and Liv Flaherty (Isobel Steele) over their shared secrets. Also, Jamie returns and gets a dressing down from furious mum Kim Tate (Claire King) who tells him he's brought shame on the Tate name.

Tuesday 22nd December - 7pm, ITV

Charity can't resist Mack's charms, while Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) asks her brother to move in when he says he's leaving - can he be trusted? Kim clashes with Andrea over seeing Millie, Paul warns Liv not to put herself in danger, and Laurel Thomas (Charlotte Bellamy) is upset by how understanding Marlon (Mark Charnock) is being over her pregnancy decision.

Wednesday 23rd December - 7pm, ITV

Mack lies to Moira when she almost catches him with stolen goods. Paul tells Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) about Liv's seizure, so she reveals his gambling secret to Vinny in retaliation. And with just days to go, Paddy worries his wedding plans are falling apart.

Christmas Eve - 6:45pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Marlon offers to hold the wedding in the pub beer garden, while Charity fumes to discover she's not invited! Mackenzie argues with Moira just when it looked as if they were bonding, while Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is in a romantic mood. Could his marriage be salvageable after all?

Cocky Al continues to juggle two women, Jamie convinces Andrea to let Millie spend time with him over Christmas Day, and Paul lashes out at Vinny when they clash over his gambling - is this latest attack the final straw for father and son?

Christmas Day - 6pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

It's the day of the secret wedding and Charity is seething with resentment. Dressed for a funeral, she sets out to cause chaos with Mackenzie as her partner in crime, unaware of his own agenda. Will Paddy and Chas make it down the aisle?

Elsewhere, Al gives Priya an expensive necklace as a gift before arranging to see his mistress. As Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley), Belle Dingle (Eden Taylor-Draper) and Andrea all receive mysterious text messages, could one of the threesome be Al's bit on the side? And will Priya find out about the betrayal?

Finally, the locals worry about how Harriet Finch (Katherine Dow Blyton) is behaving, Kim is horrified when Jamie suggests to Andrea they try again, and Rishi Sharma (Bhasker Patel) gets the Santa outfit ready to give the kids some festive fun!

Monday 28th December - 7pm, ITV

An attempted robbery of a driver goes badly wrong for Charity and Mackenzie. Can they get out of a potentially fatal situation? Charity also has a lot of making up to do with Chas after the Christmas Day debacle…

Tuesday 29th December - 7pm ITV

Al's luck might be running out as his clandestine affair looks set to be revealed to Priya. Who has he been cosying up with, and how will his fiancée react to the news? Or will another local expose the truth and use it to their advantage?

Wednesday 30th December - 7pm, ITV

Andrea issues Jamie with an ultimatum. He's desperate to give the marriage another go after their relationship collapsed over the last 12 months in a mess of infidelity and deceit, despite Kim's protestations. What does the future hold at Home Farm?

New Year's Eve - 7:30pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

After an emotional few weeks, Rhona Goskirk (Zoe Henry) is thrilled when Marlon agrees to see in 2021 with her. Meanwhile, Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) is all set for a very merry New Year's Eve, but what has driven her to drink?

New Year's Day - 7pm, ITV (60-minute episode)

Paul knows he has to face the music about his secret gambling, his manipulation of Liv and the shocking attack inflicted on a horrified Vinny. Can he confess his shameful behaviour to Mandy, or will he continue to hide the truth?

