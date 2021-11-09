A recent episode of Emmerdale revealed that newcomer Chloe Harris’ seemingly perfect life is not so perfect after all. Not only is her father a criminal who is in jail, but he is also keeping a sinister eye on things at home – and his daughter’s comings and goings – via CCTV.

Chloe, who lives alone in a mansion cleaned by returning character Kerry Wyatt, also lost her mother and her sister Gemma, but details of how they passed have yet to be revealed, prompting fans to wonder whether Chloe’s mysterious dad is someone Emmerdale viewers already know.

Speaking to press, actress who plays Chloe Jessie Elland has addressed the speculation about Chloe’s father.

“Chloe is almost like a zoo animal, constantly watched, she feels very trapped and under her dad’s control. Right now, he’s on the end of the phone, but it would be really interesting to bring him in and see how they’d interact,” Elland teased, via Metro.

She added: “You do get a sense that Chloe knows he’s fundamentally a bad person, she’s scared by him but end of the day still her dad and she loves him.”

While the identity of Chloe’s father is yet to be revealed, some fans have theorised that he could be a well known face in the Dales – villain Pierce Harris.

Not only is he currently serving time in prison, but he also shares Chloe’s surname. The character went to jail in 2017, and was sentenced one again after holding Vanessa Woodfield hostage and murdering Graham Foster just last year.

Of course, it’s just a theory at this stage, and one that has plenty of holes. For one, it was never mentioned that Pierce had any children with ex-wife Tess, and his recent return in 2020 also didn’t address the loss of a child.

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.