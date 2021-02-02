Emmerdale: Charity spirals as Al seduces her

Al Chapman (Michael Wildman) has been in the thick of things lately in Emmerdale as he has become the target of a plot to ruin him – with Debbie Dingle (Charley Webb) leading the charge to see that he has no place left in the Dales by the time she has finished with him.

Next week will see his path cross with Charity (Emma Atkins) and it seems to be a meeting that will give him the information that he needs – while at the same time proving to be a potentially disastrous one for Charity.

Kim Tate (Claire King) is on the verge of reporting Al to the police for the crime he was set up for and he decides that Charity could be key in proving his innocence.

Targeting her after she has a bad week with her son, Noah (Jack Downham), Al decides to join Charity in drinking away their problems over alcohol – all the while hoping that he will learn the vital information he needs to know about Debbie.

Sure enough, it does not take long for Charity to spill the beans, but that does not mean it is the end of the night for them. The two soon head to the bedroom and it seems that when Charity wakes up the next day, things will be worse for her than ever.

Meanwhile, there is more drama for Dawn Taylor (Olivia Bromley) when she finds herself caught in a battle of wits against a devious Gabby Thomas (Rosie Bentham). Dawn is sacked by Jai Sharma (Chris Bisson) for stealing Bear Wolf’s (Joshua Richards) wallet, only she was set up for the crime by Gabby.

One person who knows what Gabby has done is Kim who approves of her actions and tells Gabby that she has potential – seemingly setting up a troublesome alliance. But there is trouble for Kim when Dawn learns she is seeing Will (Dean Andrews) and makes it clear to her dad that she wants nothing to do with him if he continues to see Kim.

Will he decide to call time on the relationship for the sake of his daughter?

