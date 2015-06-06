Emmerdale: Charity hears shock confession from Debbie - watch the scene
Charity is left reeling by Debbie surprise admission
Debbie Dingle is to seek advice from Charity when emotional turmoil in her private life becomes too much to handle. With Debbie secretly seeing Ross Barton despite being engaged to his brother Pete, the bride-to-be is confused as to which path she should be taking.
An imprisoned Charity is amazed by her daughter's revelation that she's cheating, but the pair are interrupted by the end of visiting hours. However, more surprises are to come when Charity delivers a huge shock of her own.
Speaking about the pivotal episode, actress Charley Webb - who plays Debbie - said: "Emma Atkins comes back for a little bit to do a few scenes. It's great to have her back at work and while Charity's not in it for long, her reappearance does have a big impact on Debbie's life."
You can watch the scene from Thursday's episode below. And beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes below.
