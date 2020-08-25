When he learns that she has officially got together with Jamie, he does not hesitate in letting her know how much he disapproves of the pairing- and he is not the only one.

He immediately asks Belle why she is back with a Tate and she is left to try and manage the guilt she is feeling about keeping him in the dark over what happened to Moira. As for Jamie, he begins to grow concerned when he sees that Belle is trying to help Moira - feeling that she is making things harder on herself by being so involved.

Also in the mix is Nate Robinson (Jurell Carter) who is one of the few to know what Jamie did and has been bribed with his old job into staying quiet. But Nate's resentment continues to build and he ends up lashing out, smashing Jamie's mirror on his car.

As for Sam (James Hooton), he makes his feelings known on Jamie too and gets fired from his job in the process. But he does not get any support from Belle who takes Jamie's side in the argument and fractures another family relationship as a result.

With Belle alienating herself from one family member after another, she soon confides in Zak (Steve Halliwell) that she has decided to move out and live with Jamie. But with things already so fragile between the Dingle clan, is this a move that Belle will end up regretting, and how will Cain react if he discovers that she has been keeping Jamie's secret?

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, look for Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) to make a costly mistake as she tries to convince Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that his father is up to no good- a move that quickly backfires. But what is Paul really up to?

