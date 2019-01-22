Regretting the decision she kidnapped him and planned to flee to Ireland, but Cain caught up with her and persuaded his baby mama to change her mind. Kyle was returned to his father and Amy left for the Emerdale Isle.

Cain, Kyle, and Amy's mum Kerry (Laura Norton), are are still in the village so there is plenty of family for her to come back to and scope for dramatic storylines to play.

Speaking about her new role, Jamieson told The Sun: "I am very excited to be meeting all of the talented cast and crew at ITV's Emmerdale. I feel very lucky to be joining the cast of such a loved and respected show. I can't wait to find out what the future holds for Amy!"

Why is Chelsea Halfpenny not returning?

Halfpenny went on to play Alicia Munroe in BBC1 medical drama Casualty and recently left after three and a half years. But while some Emmerdale fans hoped this would leave her free to reprise the role of Amy, the actress shut down any speculation in an interview with Digital Spy: "I'm definitely not returning. There would be no point in leaving one long-running show to go back to the one you were in before, and there are other things in my career that I'd like to do."

Emmerdale has recently announced it will filming scenes on location in Ireland when Paddy Kirk goes to track down his long-lost dad, and have teased a familiar face will be a part of the storyline - could this be what introduces the new-look Amy?

