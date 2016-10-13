Says show producer Iain MacLeod: "Christmas is very Christmassy this year. We wanted it to be slightly fluffier, although that's not to say it won't have its own dramatic twists and turns."

And on the topic of the new year, he added: "Emmerdale, week on week, continues to be really dramatic. I would struggle to say there is one particular week that is any more or less dramatic.

"We are storylining up until March next year and none of it is anything less than stellar - although I am biased!"

Of course, not everyone will be making it through to the festive season - at least one character will be meeting their maker by the climax of next week's episodes. So, there might be some villagers loathe to unwrap presents and don the party hats come Christmas time...

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

