It's the first teaser since actor Ryan Hawley - who plays Robert Sugden on the ITV soap - appeared on Instagram in a suit with the revelation that he was currently filming wedding scenes. The star didn't confirm, though, whether it was Robert who was getting hitched.

Earlier this month, Danny Miller told RadioTimes.com that Aaron and Robert's happily ever after will be thrown into jeopardy: It’s a question of whether they’re going to get down the aisle. You’ll be wondering whether the wedding will happen at all.”

Well, it wouldn't be a soap without some unforeseen surprises on the big day, would it?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of Emmerdale below.

