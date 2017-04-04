Young Arthur is also in a state of turmoil and as he reads a poem at the graveyard, he gets overcome with emotion and runs off.

After the funeral, Cain consoles Harriet at the church by offering her a brandy when she confides her guilty over her shaky delivery during the service.

But how will she feel when - the next day - she finds Cain at the church stashing stolen goods? In true Cain fashion, he ends up pulling her in for a kiss - but will his efforts to distract her work?

