"He's agitated and angry - in the worst possible state of mind to go riding a motorbike," says actor Kelvin Fletcher. "It's dangerous at the best of times, let alone when you're in such a state. Pete just wants to be there as a mate, but little does he know that he could be in trouble."

The drama begins when Andy ignores the safety warnings given by the instructor and hares off on his bike. "Andy is being pig headed. As far as he's concerned, he just wants to get out there and take his anger out on the ride.

"His impatience leads to him just racing off as soon as they get the go-ahead. Pete can't understand why he's being so aggressive."

With Pete in pursuit, Andy heads down a restricted track, realising just in time that he's about to plunge down a sheer drop. But will he be able to warn Pete in time for him to avoid the fall? "Andy crashes and realises what's at the end of the road.

"He turns to notify Pete, who's trying to catch Andy. Andy is waving at him to stop, but it does turn out to be a huge hazard."

And how will Andy feel if Pete ends up getting hurt because of his actions? "He'll be mortified," says Fletcher. "He doesn't want anyone to get hurt, apart from his intended victim, which is Robert."

