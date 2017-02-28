All we can say is that prison top dog Jason and his gang of heavies will continue to make Aaron's life a misery behind bars, with one confrontation leaving him on the verge of a panic attack.

Later. the prison chaplain Father Aidan makes Aaron's acquaintance and soon grows concerned about Aaron's mental state. But when he tries to offer support, will Aaron accept the man's help? Or will he hit the self-destruct button?

