Aaron is attacked in Emmerdale as Faith remains under suspicion for the brooch theft

It’s another dramatic week in Emmerdale as the stolen brooch continue to cause problems and Faith Dingle (Sally Dexter) remains the prime suspect as the person to have stolen it.

Aaron Livesy (Danny Miller), however, does know the truth and now that Faith is under fire he realises that he needs to put things right. That means getting the brooch back to its rightful home, hopefully without being caught out while he does it.

And he has no choice but to do the job himself as Mack Boyd (Lawrence Robb) refuses any involvement in returning it. This leads to Aaron breaking into Pollard’s barn to put it back, but the plan does not go as smoothly as he would have hoped.

After he sneaks in, it is not long before he is caught out and he gets a nasty whack to the head with a bat from Eric Pollard (Chris Chittell), which leads to him being taken to the hospital to recover. Mack is alarmed by all that has happened and visits Aaron in the hope he will agree to keep his name out of it. Will Aaron do as he is asked?

Meanwhile, Aaron being caught does not help Faith’s cause when Pollard and David Metcalfe (Matthew Wolfenden) assume that Aaron was returning the brooch to get her off the hook for the original theft. Faith is devastated to still be under suspicion.

As for Pollard, he faces problems of his own when the police arrive and he is charged with the attack that put Aaron in hospital. Will the truth come out?

Elsewhere, it is a worrying time for the Kings as Jimmy (Nick Miles) continues to feel the pressure after the accident and he eventually decides that he would be better off pleading guilty. Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) is devastated at the prospect of him going to jail, but will she be able to find a way to change his mind?

