Speaking today, the actress said: “I am beyond thrilled to be joining the cast of Coronation Street playing the funny and feisty Erika who looks certain ruffle a few feathers once her high heels hit those world famous cobbles!

"A stint in Corrie is one of those ticks on most actor's bucket list of jobs you dream of doing, so I can’t wait to start filming in a few weeks' time!"

The soap's producer Stuart Blackburn added: “Erika is a woman who lives life to the full, Nick doesn’t stand a chance once she has set her sights on him, but he’s not complaining! We are delighted to have Claire on board to play Erika, she is a fabulous actress who will be a great addition to the cast.”

Nick, who has been having a tough time of it of late thanks to the break-up of his marriage to Leanne and a brain injury that has left him with ongoing medical issues, will find he has a Christmas to remember thanks to Erika's arrival. But will he be left in a fresh spin after she jets back to Spain at the end of the year?