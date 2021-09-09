Doctor Who star Colin Baker to make Emmerdale cameo
Baker will play Diane Sudgen's puzzling new date.
The cast of Emmerdale is adding Colin Baker to its ranks as the Doctor Who actor joins the long-running ITV soap for a cameo appearance later this month.
ITV has even given some details teasing what we can expect from the Sixth Doctor’s time on the farm, saying in a statement: “When Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) arranges to meet a man for a date in the pub she’s unprepared for his strange passion. Will her date Michael (Colin Baker) impress or disappoint her?”
What could that passion be? Well, Baker himself gave viewers a clue, stating that his involvement was “a bit of a puzzle,” hint, hint.
Baker said: “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and the wonderful Arthur Pentelow was in the cast.
“So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estenson, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me. A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes was Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower. I enjoyed my COVID compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately. As to what happened, well you’ll just have to watch and find out. It’s a bit of a puzzle actually!”
Considering he had such a great time on the show, is it possible that he could return as Diane’s puzzling love interest in the future? We’ll have to tune in and see.