Doctor Who star Colin Baker to make Emmerdale cameo

The cast of Emmerdale is adding Colin Baker to its ranks as the Doctor Who actor joins the long-running ITV soap for a cameo appearance later this month.

ITV has even given some details teasing what we can expect from the Sixth Doctor’s time on the farm, saying in a statement: “When Diane Sugden (Elizabeth Estensen) arranges to meet a man for a date in the pub she’s unprepared for his strange passion. Will her date Michael (Colin Baker) impress or disappoint her?”

What could that passion be? Well, Baker himself gave viewers a clue, stating that his involvement was “a bit of a puzzle,” hint, hint.

Baker said: “I am so old that I remember watching Emmerdale Farm long before it became just Emmerdale when my friend (and colleague from Doctor Who days) Frazer Hines was a youthful Joe Sugden and the wonderful Arthur Pentelow was in the cast.

“So to get a call to join the cast, albeit briefly, as a possible love interest for Elizabeth Estenson, an actress I had long admired, certainly appealed to me. A bonus was the fact that also in my scenes was Rodney Blackstock, played by my old friend Patrick Mower. I enjoyed my COVID compliant time with both of them in Leeds inordinately. As to what happened, well you’ll just have to watch and find out. It’s a bit of a puzzle actually!”

Considering he had such a great time on the show, is it possible that he could return as Diane’s puzzling love interest in the future? We’ll have to tune in and see.